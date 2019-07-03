Sherri Shepherd’s Ex Lamar Sally Hits Back At Claim She Married Him Because She Was Lonely And Horny

Sherri Shepherd‘s ex-husband is hitting back at claims she made that she only married him because she was lonely and looking to have sex.

The comedian visited The D.L. Hughley Show recently and revealed that a lot of her famous friends didn’t think Lamar Sally was a good fit for her after the host said he could tell early on that Sally was a “sorry a– dude.”

“Everybody said that. Steve Harvey said it, Barbara Walters said it, Whoopi [Goldberg] wouldn’t come to my wedding,” she said. “Everybody tried to tell me. The only person who showed up was Kym Whitley because she got a free iPad and she was my bridesmaid. We gave away free iPads [laughs].”

Shepherd said that she grew up believing she needed to be married to engage in sexual activity, and because she was lonely and honestly, horny, she thought marrying Lamar wasn’t a bad idea. It turned out to be.

“I was in a place in New York by myself, lonely,” she said. “At the time I was in my 40s and scared. I was like, ‘I’m getting older, who’s going to want to be in a relationship?’ It was a lot of stuff done out of fear. I was also raised to in the church to believe you can’t have sex before you get married, so I was horny! The whole celibacy thing, this idea that it’s better to get married than to burn. So I got married too because I was horny, and look, we never had sex.”

Sally eventually heard what his ex said about their marriage and is hitting back. He wrote a short letter that he gave to TMZ where he maintains that they had a good marriage even though things didn’t work out. He also calls her out for allegedly badmouthing him on everything from dating sites to industry circles (he’s a TV writer), and for not being as present as he feels she should be for the son they had via surrogate, named LJ.

“Over the last five years I have endured you going on numerous talk shows lying about my character,” he said. “You’ve trolled me on social media and dating websites, you’ve stopped me from getting television writing jobs, you use me and LJ in your comedy act where you tell people where we live and what kind of car I drive. I’ve forgiven you because I know of the trauma you suffered in your childhood but enough is enough.”

“I will not have you lie that the only reason you married me and brought our son into the world was because you were lonely or horny,” he continued. “We had a good marriage and our son was conceived out of love from both parents. Now subsequently you’ve chosen to abandon him but that’s between you and your God. One day soon he’s going to be able to surf the internet and see all the things you’ve said. Please don’t traumatize him anymore than what you’ve already done. Go back to therapy and work on the real issues that is plaguing you and leave us alone… and stop being so bitter. I’m praying for you.”

Shepherd and Sally were married in 2011 and they called it quits in 2014. That same year, Sally petitioned for full physical and legal custody of the son they were expecting via surrogate, who was born a few months later. In 2015, Shepherd was found to be the legal parent of LJ and was required to provide financial support to Sally for their son, whose life she has no involvement in outside of that. She has always referred to LJ as “his son” as opposed to hers and believes the surrogacy plan was just a scheme for a money grab.

In 2017, she took to Twitter to call out Sally and her other ex-husband Jeff Tarpley , for their attempts to empty her pockets for financial support.

“How many ex husbands does it take to get money from a single mom. Two. #dumb and #dumber #getalife #getajob,” she wrote.

“Sorry for all ex-husband tweets. I picked ‘em & accept consequences of bad choices …but never in my wildest dreams did I think they were.”



