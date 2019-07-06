Purely Poppin’ Pics Of Tennis Star Coco Gauff Drippin’ In Black Girl Magic

Every few years or so, a new young athlete comes along and changes the way people view their favorite sport. When it comes to Tennis, Coco Gauff is the game’s next big star. At just 15-years old, Gauff (whose real name is Cori) completed one of the biggest upsets in Wimbledon history, beating 39-year-old tennis legend Venus Williams in back-to-back matches. She then became the youngest woman to win a Wimbledon match since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

15-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff beat one of her idols, Venus Williams, in straight sets at Wimbledon today After the match, she was overcome with emotion and thanked Venus for inspiring her ✊ (via @Wimbledon)pic.twitter.com/z5ETd2wUOY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2019

But who exactly is the young sports phenom?

Gauff’s father was a basketball player at Georgia State and her mother ran track at Florida State; which means being a great athlete is embedded in her DNA.”At just 13-years old, she became the youngest ever finalist in the girls’ singles event at the US Open. She won the Junior French Open in 2018, the youngest to do so since 1994. She is also the youngest female to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament main draw, and the youngest player overall to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon.” – Wikipedia:

The best part about Gauff’s success is that there are young, Black girls watching her make history, which in turn makes them feel that they can do anything they put their mind to.

Let’s celebrate the melanated magic that is Coco Gauff with these perfectly poppin’ Black Girl Magic pics.

