CLOSE
Test
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…
Here Are Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words After He…
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Reveals Motive, According To…
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
About Time: Black Women Are Front & Center…
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks…
[WATCH] Father And Chatty Son In Viral Video…
Future Meek Tour
Future and Meek Mill Announce Co-headline Legendary Nights…
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
Social Media Users Think There Is A Serial…
Lee Daniels Is ‘Beyond Embarrassed’ That He Publicly…
[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger…
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
5 Light-Hearted Netflix Picks, Perfect For After You…
Roots Picnic 2019
Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3…
Pro-Hitler Candace Owens’ Hateful Attack On The Central…
Meek Mill Has Been Granted A New Trial
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…
Witness Who Knew Virginia Beach Gunman Suggests Shooting…
Marines
Marines Discuss The Concerns And Multiple Opportunities Available…
Morehouse Grads 2019
Debt Free Morehouse Grads Plan On Impacting Their…
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Had Tons Of…
Black Panther Special Screening
How Much Money Will Atlanta Lose If Disney…
Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White…
#BlackGirlMagic: 14-Year-Old Makes History By Getting Accepted Into…
Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About…
Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P.…
People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black…
6 items
Prayers Up: Rah Ali’s Child Died Minutes After…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Over 100 Homeless Students In New York City Graduate High School

"The strength and resilience of these young people is inspiring," said New York Deputy Mayor Herminia Palacio.

1 reads
Leave a comment

For New York City high school senior Alexus Lawrence walking across the graduation stage and receiving her hard-earned diploma was a moment in time that signified perseverance. Lawrence—a Brooklyn College-bound graduate who was her school’s Class of 2019 valedictorian—was one of over 100 college-bound New York City seniors who were homeless while pursuing their education. According to CNN, the students were recently honored by the Department of Homeless Services for their hard work, dedication, and resiliency.

Homelessness amongst New York City youth has been an ongoing issue. A study conducted by the New York State Technical and Education Assistance Center for Homeless Students revealed that 1 in 10 students enrolled in schools are homeless. Many of their living situations are a result of the economic disparities that exist within the city and the widening gap between rent prices and household incomes. Aside from the financial hardships that they experienced with their families, several students say that they were bullied in school for being homeless; creating an additional obstacle towards completing their courses.

Despite the circumstances, the students put their focus on education in an effort to change their lives. Many of the teens who were celebrated at the ceremony are headed to prestigious schools including Cornell University and New York University. “The strength and resilience of these young people is inspiring,” New York Deputy Mayor Herminia Palacio said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “And it is this same strength and resilience that has prepared them for anything and will propel them forward as they join our next generation of future leaders.” In an effort to ensure that the students are equipped with the tools needed for the next chapter in their education, the Department of Homeless Services provided them with laptops and duffle bags filled with dorm essentials.

The city is working to combat homelessness amongst students. In 2018, NYC allocated funds for the creation of programs to support children who were in unstable housing situations.

SEE ALSO:

13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business To Help The Homeless

Donations Pour In To Help Formerly Homeless Student Attend An HBCU

Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

25 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

Continue reading Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

It looks like the mandated diversity training for all Starbucks employees last year was paying off in some unexpected ways. That is, depending on who you ask. https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1147537318653452288 A police union in Arizona certainly begged to differ when it complained loudly on Twitter about some of its officers who were asked to leave a Starbucks they were in on the Fourth of July. The Tempe Officer Association said it didn't "appreciate" the gesture, claiming that some of the officers who were in that location in Tempe were veterans. https://twitter.com/ToaAz/status/1147241397470187520 But according to the local ABC affiliate, the group of six officers was making customers nervous. One reportedly told this to a barista, who then asked the cops to leave. They complied but still apparently felt some type of a way enough to complain to their union. "We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue," the Tempe Police union said as part of its statement. However, chances are that this union didn't have much of anything to say when police arrested two Black men were waiting in a Philadelphia Starbucks last year. In that instance, a barista notified police because the two Black men were sitting down and hadn't bought anything. Like this time around, the entire ugly episode prompted calls for a boycott before the coffee chain ultimately responded by closing all of its shops for a day of anti-bias training. On Thursday, it appeared that training was heeded by at least one barista, who clearly ascribes to the famous adage that the customer is always right. That barista's decision-making process could have also been informed by the nearby Phoenix Police Department's involvement in threatening to kill an unarmed Black family, including two young children and a pregnant woman, in a confrontation recorded on a video that went viral. The video shined a light on allegedly years of unchecked and rampant police abusing and violating the civil rights of citizens, especially Black ones. Given those recent events and the close proximity of Tempe to Phoenix, which is just a 17-minute drive away, it was completely understandable why the presence of police inside a Starbucks could have made one or more customers uncomfortably nervous. There was plenty of irony in comparing the two incidents at Starbucks, which, unlike last time, was on the receiving end of support and compassion from Twitter users who posted what seemed like a neverending string of tweets mocking the Tempe Officers Union nursing its hurt feelings. Scroll down to see some of the top responses.

Over 100 Homeless Students In New York City Graduate High School was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close