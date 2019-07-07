CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5 Things To Know About The Actor 

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cameron Boyce

Source: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic / Getty

Disney Channel mourns the death of another one of their young stars. On Sunday, it was announced that “Jessie” actor Cameron Boyce died Saturday night in his sleep. According to law enforcement:

“The 20-year-old actor,who starred in several Disney shows including “Descendants,” could not be revived after paramedics rushed to his home. Cameron’s family said he had an ongoing medical condition and died in his sleep the result of a seizure.”

Boyce is most known for his role in the ‘Descendants’ TV series and movies, playing Adam Sandler’s son in ‘Grown Ups’, “Shake it Up,” “Austin & Ally” and “Good Luck Charlie.” Cameron’s family released a statement about their son’s sudden passing, writing:

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Fans and family alike have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Cameron.

 

In honor of the late Cameron Boyce, hit the flip to check out some facts of the star.

Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5 Things To Know About The Actor  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close