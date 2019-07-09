CLOSE
Hulu Unveils Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ [Video]

The saga continues.

Source: Source360 Festival at The Barclays Center – Performances Featuring: Wu-Tang Clan Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 20 Sep 2014 Credit: WENN.com

The Killer Bee legacy continues to live a new life. A visual has finally been released for their upcoming drama series based on the Clan.

As spotted on Ambrosia For Heads Hulu has dropped a trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The one minute clip captures all nine original members during the early 90’s. Each MC is shown walking their own path as the crew begins to takes shape. This ranges from participating in late night street activities, perfecting their rhyme skills, playing chess at the park, chasing ladies and a little bit of gun play.

Both Joey Bada$$ and Dave East make appearances in the teaser as Inspectah Deck and Method Man respectively. The Russell Jones DNA proves to be epic as Old Dirty Bastard’s son looks exactly like Freeloading Rusty in his prime. Wu-Tang: An American Saga debuts on Hulu September 4. You can view the trailer below.

Photo: D.L. Chandler

Hulu Unveils Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

