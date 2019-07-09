CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hating Ass White Man Recorded Calling Cops On Black Man Waiting For Disabled Friend

Cukor's son who has more sense than his dad is seen in the video begging his father to just let it go. 

2 reads
Leave a comment
Christopher Cukor

Source: screen cap / screen cap

Add waiting in a building for a disabled friend to the growing list of the things Black people can’t seem to do without a white person feeling “threatened” enough to call the cops. A Bay Area Caucasian man is the latest hater to waste a 911 dispatcher’s time by calling them for no good reason at all.

The frightened saltine in the video shared by Tariq Nasheed reportedly goes by the name Christopher Cukor and works for YouTube. The Google-owned company has yet to confirm if, in fact, the man in the clip does work for the video sharing website. In the clip, Cukor can be seen calling the authorities on the Black software engineer for standing in front of the building while waiting for his disabled friend.

While he was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher and going back and forth with the African-American man, Cukor’s son who has more sense than his dad is seen in the video begging his father to just let it go.

“Daddy, please don’t. I agree with him, daddy. Please don’t! I don’t like this. I don’t like this. Let’s go.”

The Black man follows the sons request telling Cukor:

“Listen to your son, walk away. I’ll stop the recording.”

Despite explaining that he is waiting for his disabled friend, Cukor still insisted on complaining to the police, “He refused to identify himself.” Now he is the subject of a Twitter dragging since the video went viral has deleted all of his social media accounts. We are willing to bet he took his son’s advice now and minded his business.

We are patiently awaiting word from YouTube on Cukor’s employment status following this incident.

Photo:

Hating Ass White Man Recorded Calling Cops On Black Man Waiting For Disabled Friend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close