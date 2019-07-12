CLOSE
Big Freedia Teams With Ben & Jerry’s For “Big Freedia’s Bouncing Beignets” Flavored Ice Cream

Big Freedia x Ben & Jerry's

Source: Ben & Jerry’s / Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s recently joined forces with Queen of Bounce Big Freedia for a one-time-only epic batch of a custom flavor dubbed, “Big Freedia’s Bouncing Beignets.” The flavor was unveiled on Saturday, July 6 at Republic, one of Freedia’s favorite hot spots. The flavor consisted of sundaes made with custom flavor Bouncing Beignets, a vanilla ice cream with a bourbon caramel swirl, served atop a fresh beignet.

In addition to sampling the tasty treat, fans learned more about No Kid Hungry, a non-profit organization whose goal is to feed underserved children in New Orleans and got a first-listen of Big Freedia’s newest song “Chasing Rainbows” featuring Ke$ha, set to be released in August.  Stay tuned for more from our fave Louisiana bounce legend!

Big Freedia x Ben & Jerry's

Source: Ben & Jerry’s / Ben & Jerry’s

