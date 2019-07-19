CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral, But It’s Not As Easy At It Looks 

0 reads
Leave a comment
Coconut

Source: republica / Getty

Yes, another day, another viral challenge.

However most social media challenges we see aren’t as sensual as this latest one. Technically, it hasn’t officially been denominated as a  “challenge” yet, since it’s move of a sex tip than a summons. But age appropriate Internet users have done it enough for it to go viral, so don’t say we didn’t mention it to you once it blows up on the web.

It started back in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day.  The tip is to use your hips and waist to spell the word “coconut” while on top during intercourse.

Some people nailed it.

While others failed it.

It definitely didn’t take long for Twitter to get a hold of the challenge and turn it into a hilarious joke.

And for some, the coconut was too real.

But wait. This is not to be confused with the term “Coconuting”, which has a much different meaning for men.

Would you try it?

@Niiniola: “spell coconut on my waist with your money, then we can talk.”

@MauriceKing_: “…how do i tell my girl i’m allergic to coconuts and will go into anna-fil-lactic shock if she start spelling coconut with her waist?

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your Coconut Challenge videos. 

Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral, But It’s Not As Easy At It Looks  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close