CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

G-Eazy Says A$AP Rocky’s Sweden Arrest Is About Racism

Some might remember the Bay Area rapper was popped for drugs and assault but only spent a day and a half in jail.

22 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Breakout Festival

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

A$AP Rocky is still jailed despite details of his case getting the attention of Congress and even President Donald Trump. Bay Area rapper G-Eazy, a white man, was himself arrested in Sweden last year and says the treatment Rocky is suffering now is a result of racism.

TMZ reports:

As A$AP Rocky rots in a Swedish jail for weeks without being charged with a crime, you gotta wonder how another rapper — a white rapper — accused of the same crime and more spent a relative nanosecond behind bars before being allowed to go on his merry way and leave the country.

You may recall a story TMZ broke a year ago in May, when G-Eazy was arrested in Stockholm after punching a security guard in a club and snorting coke using a $100 bill.

G-Eazy was arrested for assault, possession of drugs and use of narcotics. There was no video of the attack, yet prosecutors allowed him to strike a deal a day-and-a-half later … he pled guilty to violent resistance, a crime of violence against an official and illegal drug possession. His sentence — a $10k fine and probation. He was also ordered to pay the security guard $900.

G-Eazy shared an image of the TMZ story along with the following caption blasting Sweden for their treatment of Rocky:

Facts. This is the sad truth…The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment and process in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism.

Let’s call it what it is.

He should not be behind bars right now. My heart goes out to my brother @asaprocky and his team. We’re riding for yall.

Salute G-Eazy for calling out the facts.

Photo: Getty

G-Eazy Says A$AP Rocky’s Sweden Arrest Is About Racism was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close