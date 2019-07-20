G-Eazy Says A$AP Rocky’s Sweden Arrest Is About Racism

A$AP Rocky is still jailed despite details of his case getting the attention of Congress and even President Donald Trump. Bay Area rapper G-Eazy, a white man, was himself arrested in Sweden last year and says the treatment Rocky is suffering now is a result of racism.

As A$AP Rocky rots in a Swedish jail for weeks without being charged with a crime, you gotta wonder how another rapper — a white rapper — accused of the same crime and more spent a relative nanosecond behind bars before being allowed to go on his merry way and leave the country.

You may recall a story TMZ broke a year ago in May, when G-Eazy was arrested in Stockholm after punching a security guard in a club and snorting coke using a $100 bill.

G-Eazy was arrested for assault, possession of drugs and use of narcotics. There was no video of the attack, yet prosecutors allowed him to strike a deal a day-and-a-half later … he pled guilty to violent resistance, a crime of violence against an official and illegal drug possession. His sentence — a $10k fine and probation. He was also ordered to pay the security guard $900.

G-Eazy shared an image of the TMZ story along with the following caption blasting Sweden for their treatment of Rocky:

Facts. This is the sad truth…The difference between me and Rocky’s treatment and process in Sweden brings to mind two concepts that disgustingly go hand in hand: white privilege and systemic racism.

He should not be behind bars right now. My heart goes out to my brother @asaprocky and his team. We’re riding for yall.

