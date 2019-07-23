CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Applies To Trademark “Hot Girl Summer”

Hot Girl Meg is trying to secure the bag, as she should.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Summer Jam 97

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion is securing her coins. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper has reportedly applied to trademark her “Hot Girl Summer” mantra.

Billboard reports that Megan filed for the trademark on July 10. That happens to be the same day she responded to a fan who inquired about the possibility by saying she was “in the process.”

There is no question that it’s Hot Girl Meg who set the trend, which can be traced back to the arrival of her Fever project in May. More recently, she explained via Twitter, “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident,living [sic] YOUR truth , being the life of the party etc.”

Numerous brands including Wendy’s and Forever 21 co-opted the saying—surely without bothering to a cut a check to Meg Thee Stallion for the inspiration.

Reportedly, the trademark will cover merchandising and products like tees, hoodies and hats, if it gets approved. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee. Cardi B’s failure to secure her “Okurrr” is one example of things not going to plan.

We’re not betting against Megan Thee Stallion securing the bag, though.

Megan Thee Stallion Applies To Trademark “Hot Girl Summer” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close