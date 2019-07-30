CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Emily B Break It Off With Misspelling Boo Fabolous After “Deflamation” Flameout?

According to social media, Ms. Bustamante appears to be living her best life without the veteran Brooklyn rapper by her side.

D'USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour - MetLife Stadium

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Misspelling rapper Fabolous set the Internets ablaze after claiming TMZ attempted to break up his happy home by running a story of the rapper having lunch with someone who wasn’t his girlfriend, Emily B. Although nothing is official, it appears that Ms. Bustamante is out here living her best life without Loso if social media appearances are to be believed.

As captured by Bossip, Emily B posted a curious message to her Instagram story feed that hinted at the alleged split, contradicting Fab’s recent pleas that the couple was on good terms.

“This often offends people when I say this, but I don’t care. My mental health is priority over any friendship or relationship. I’ll lose anyone and anything before I lost my mind,” Emily B wrote.

She added, “This has been my mood all year!”

Based on her last few IG pics, Emily B isn’t letting the stress of a relationship slow her grind. Check out the images below.

View this post on Instagram

Caribbean Ting 🌊

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Hennything is Possible 😋@fashionnova

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Nothing but blue skies 💙

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Someone go check on Fan, STAT!

Photo: Getty

Did Emily B Break It Off With Misspelling Boo Fabolous After “Deflamation” Flameout? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close