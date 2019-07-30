Cardi B & Bernie Sanders Collaborate On 2020 Presidential Campaign Video

Well, it looks like Donald Trump will have another woman of color to attack as Cardi B has officially inserted herself into the 2020 Presidential race. No, not as a candidate but as a staunch supporter of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

According to CNN, the Grammy award winning rapper from The Bronx and the senator from Vermont got together at the TEN Nail bar in Detroit to film a 2020 Presidential campaign video to encourage young voters to take to the ballot box come November 2020.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” the Vermont independent told CNN in an interview as he arrived for the shoot. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

Though Sanders doesn’t have the same steam behind his campaign that he did back in 2016 when he and Hillary Clinton were basically the only two candidates that were resonating with democratic voters, Cardi B has been vocal about her unwavering support for Sanders views and political ambitions.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Well, if she’s proven anything in her career it’s that she’s a ride or die for real.

In her IG post about the interview the “Bodak Yellow” rapper thanked Bernie Sanders for sharing his time and touching on issues such as canceling student debt, climate change and raising minimum wage.

While it doesn’t seem like Sanders will be occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. come January 2021 due to the stiff competition he’s facing in the Democratic field and the very real possibility that Donald Trump will flat out refuse to concede the Presidency in the event of a defeat, Sanders hasn’t ruled out inviting Cardi to perform at his inauguration if he does end up getting voted into the White House.

Asked by Jon Favreau on “Pod Save America” last week whether Cardi B would perform at his inauguration, Sanders replied, “We’re putting together a committee to take a look at that.”

Okuuurrrr! Yeah, we did that wrong…

Cardi B & Bernie Sanders Collaborate On 2020 Presidential Campaign Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 24 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: