Chance the Rapper Links With Lyft To Give Away ‘The Big Day’ Downloads

Artists linking up with companies to help promote or push their albums is nothing new. Friday (July 26), Lyft announced it partnered with Chance the Rapper offering free downloads of his “debut studio album” The Big Day.

The promotion which kicked off on that Friday will run till August 31. Lyft users could get their free copy of the album by opening up the menu in the app and clicking on notifications. A link — which was available until Monday, July 29 11:59 p.m. EST — offering the free download will be there. Once you tap on the link, you enter your email, and a confirmation email will be sent to confirm your subscription to receive the link. Chance spoke on the promotional giveaway stating on the company’s website

“I want as many people as possible to have access to my music.”

While Chance is looking at his first no.1 album on the Billboard 200, none of the downloads will reflect towards his album’s chart performance. This is not the first time Chance, and Lyft has come together. Back in October 2017, the “All We Got” rapper hosted an episode of Undercover Lyft which benefited his art nonprofit, The New Chance Fund.

Austin Schumacher, Head of Culture and Entertainment at Lyft spoke company’s second collab with Chance:

“After working with Chance the Rapper to create an episode of Undercover Lyft in support of Chicago Public Schools, we were excited to continue our collaboration by partnering on his first official album with riders and drivers at the center of the experience. From cassette tapes to passing the aux cord, music and driving have always gone hand in hand, and we wanted to create a new in-car experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Chance again, and to continue supporting artists who share our values to highlight their work and the causes they believe in.”

If you missed out on the download link, you can still show support to Chance the Rapper and Chance Fund through the Round Up & Donate program.

Photo: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 24 hours ago

