2K Drops Gameplay Trailer For ‘NBA 2K20’ Shows Off New Visual Upgrades

Fresh off the news of EA Sports pushing NBA Live 20’s wig back, the folks at 2K dropped the first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K20, and it looks pretty damn good.

Each year fans of the NBA 2K franchise wonder how the team 2K can improve on an already solid game. Today’s sizzle trailer shows exactly where developers put some of their focus on this year’s iteration of the game, and that is emotion. In what is one of the best preview trailers we have seen a while we get to see the game in motion, but its the visual details and upgrades that will capture your attention right off the bat. Case in point you see 2K20 cover athlete Anthony Davis’ smirk in the trailer as well as Bradley Beal’s moment that went viral when gave a fan the side-eye with hands on his hips.

NBA 2K for years now has been lauded for its authenticity. Fans appreciate how the game manages to recreate all of the experiences and action we see on NBA courts on a nightly basis in the game. In the 1:26 clip we see all of the new dynamic duos putting in work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis giving Lakers’ fans a first look at two in uniform together. We even see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving their Brooklyn Nets duds getting buckets which will undoubtedly have Nets’ fans salivating. As far other new animations, there is a sick clip of KD getting off the team bus as well as BK’s big man Jarrett Allen rocking the “ninja headband” style made famous by the Sacramento King’s rising star De’Aron Fox.

We also get to see the Boston Celtic’s new point guard Kemba Walker getting busy, as well as the new-look Los Angeles Clippers Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and more. The trailer follows 2K announcing it inked a multiyear deal with New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. Based on the trailer, it looks like it’s going to be another good year for the NBA 2K franchise.

