Tomi Lahren Had To Apologize For Running Her Mouth About Kamala Harris

Politicon 2017

Source: Michael Schwartz / Getty

Tomi, Tomi, Tomi.

Another “she tried it and failed” attempt was made by Fox News host Tomi Lahren on Wednesday after she tweeted a sexist remark aimed at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?” Lahren tweeted moments before Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

Lahren, who is notoriously known for voicing her opinions which are stewed in white supremacy, used her social media platform to reiterate her point by linking to a USA Today piece which aggregated from a San Francisco Chronicle article where Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, discussed the romantic relationship he had with Harris in the 90’s. At the time Brown was married, but had been separated from his wife for a number of years.

Many were angered over the piece after Brown alleged the he helped Harris level up her political position. It also served as a reminder to women with powerful positions that no matter how hard you obtain to gain respect based off your talents.

Lahren’s tweet of course made traction across social media, and even some of her female colleagues at Fox News came for her neck prompting her to apologize.

In the end Lahren was forced to apologize, probably aware that her coins would be permanently cut if she decided to do otherwise.

“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” she tweeted on Thursday. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

We will reset the clock for the next time Lahren takes to Twitter to offend another Black public figure. Because one thing we can count on, if nothing else, is her A-TRASH-ITY.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Tomi Lahren Had To Apologize For Running Her Mouth About Kamala Harris was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

