CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying Bumpy Johnson In ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ [VIDEO]

45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Show

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.

Godfather of Harlem is a 10-episode, hour-long drama that’s inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson. In the early 1960s, Bumpy (played by Forest Whitaker) returned from ten years in prison to discover a neighborhood he once dominated be in shambles.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The streets are now controlled by the Italian mob and Bumpy must face the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the intense feud, he forms an alliance with radical speaker Malcolm X(played by Nigél Thatch), who’s in the midst of a political rise, social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Peep the trailer for the series below, which is expected to debut in the fall of 2019.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying Bumpy Johnson In ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close