Remember when they use to say that weed was a gateway drug to more serious substances?

Nowadays, you’re actually given the side eye if you don’t smoke marijuana.

It’s legal in most places in the country, and our favorite celebs indulge in it without shame — so it’s no surprise that weed is one of the most popular substances out there. It’s medicinal!

Mike Tyson made headlines earlier this week for admitting on his podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” that he smokes nearly $40,000 worth of weed in one month.

Back in 2018 after California’s recreational marijuana laws went into effect the boxing champ launched Tyson Ranch, which sells nine strains of cannabis flower, potent extracts and soon, edibles. No wonder he’s up there getting big baked.

Mike isn’t the only super rich super stoner. These celebs are proof that you can still indulge (responsibly) and make something of your life. You too can be a star, and a stoner. Hit the flip to check them out.

Weeded & Wealthy: The Most Successful Stoners In Ganja History [Videos] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: