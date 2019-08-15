Long Live Nip: 5 Inspirational Nipsey Hussle Moments Guaranteed To Get You Through The Day

Today would have marked the 34th birthday of hip hop legend and earthly angel Ermias Joseph Asghedom, known to us as the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

We lost our king back in March of this year, and the hole in the culture has certainly been felt. Everybody who knew Nip, loved him to death. As early as midnight, celebs like Meek Mill started taking to Instagram to wish the fallen legend a happy birthday.

Folks who weren’t even close with the slain rapper have felt the impact of his loss. NBA legends Baron Davis and Chris Webber used their TNT platform to explain how much Nip meant to them, saying:

“Tupac talked about all the things he wanted to do in the community; Nipsey did it…He was everything to us.”

But let’t not dwell on the legend’s death. Let’s focus on his life and all the gems he left here with us to learn from and enjoy. And left lots of those.

In honor of Nipsey Hussle’s 34th bday, hit the flip for some of his inspirational moments that are guaranteed to get you through the day.

kiyonnathewriter Posted 13 hours ago

