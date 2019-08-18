Big Sean Gifts Detroit-Based Boys & Girls Club With New Production Studio

Big Sean has continually used his platform and resources to support individuals from underserved communities. Through his nonprofit, the Sean Anderson Foundation, the rapper has led several philanthropic projects including distributing holiday meals for families in need and launching a program for students who want to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. His latest social good project involved giving back to youth in his hometown of Detroit. According to the Detroit Free Press, he opened up a new production studio at the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club.

The state-of-the-art facility was unveiled during the kick-off of the second annual DON Weekend; a community-focused event that features an array of activities including forums, performances and games for local youth to participate in. The studio will serve as a space for individuals who want to launch careers in the arts to work on their craft. It features audio and video editing stations. The creation of the new production studio cost $100,000.

“Detroit is like one of those staples in music. It’s important that we keep that legacy of being one of music’s backbones. We’ve got a reputation to uphold,” he said in a statement. “I think it can save somebody’s life, if they have somewhere to go. I think there are going to be a lot more millionaires and billionaires from Detroit, and I think the Boys & Girls Club is going to have something to do with that.” Big Sean’s DON Weekend will continue with an impactful discussion surrounding mental health within the Black community on Sunday. The panel will be led by psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons and academic Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

The unveiling of the new production studio comes just months after Big Sean teamed up with Ally Financial and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for an initiative that will help Black budding business owners bring their entrepreneurial visions to fruition.

