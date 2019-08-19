550 & Neisha Neshae Collab For “Times”(Official Video)

550 Papertail is back with a new single called “Times” with upcoming artist, Neisha Neshae putting on for the ladies. 550’s new record “Choke Hold” is also currently in rotation on radio stations nationwide.
🚨 My new record “TIMES” FEAT. @neishaneshae is premiering now on ALL ABOVE ‘s @youtube channel ‼️ . Leave a comment if you like the checked out our new video 🎬💯 and subscribe to my YouTube Channel: 550 PAPERTRAIL #550Times #550papertrail #RealRap #Nocap #NoTimetoWaste #RealAtlanta #linkinbio