550 & Neisha Neshae Collab For “Times”(Official Video)

View this post on Instagram

🚨 My new record “TIMES” FEAT. @neishaneshae is premiering now on ALL ABOVE ‘s @youtube channel ‼️ . Leave a comment if you like the checked out our new video 🎬💯 and subscribe to my YouTube Channel: 550 PAPERTRAIL #550Times #550papertrail #RealRap #Nocap #NoTimetoWaste #RealAtlanta #linkinbio