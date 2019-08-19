CLOSE
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Helps Teacher Facing Financial Setbacks Buy School Supplies

North Carolina-based teacher Michelle Lindsey received over 100 boxes of donations.

When it comes to ensuring that our youth receives an enriching education, it takes a village. After a financial burden prevented a North Carolina-based high school teacher from purchasing classroom supplies for the new school year, her sorority sisters stepped in and provided her with all of the items on her list, Southern Living reported.

Michelle Lindsey has been in the education sector for over a decade. She serves as the family and consumer science teacher at Lakewood High School located in Salemburg. Throughout her career she noticed that many students couldn’t afford to purchase school supplies, so she often came out of pocket to provide them with what they needed to ensure they would have a successful school year. This year, a financial obstacle prevented the cancer survivor from being able to help her students so she turned to the Delta Sigma Theta sorority for help. She posted her school supplies wishlist on the sorority’s Facebook group page and received an outpour of support. She got almost 100 boxes of  donated supplies from sorority members throughout the country.

“I posted in the group that I needed supplies in the Delta group, and it might had been 30 minutes and notifications started flooding my phone. Sisters that wanted to help me out. They read my post and it moved them,” she said in a statement. “They offered words of encouragement, they thanked me for being a teacher. I was overwhelmed with tears and smiles and just pure joy.”

There are many teachers across the country who find themselves in the same predicament as Lindsey. According to a study conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, 94 percent of public school teachers have spent some of their own money on school supplies without reimbursement.

Brooklyn Mother Creates Braille Clothing Patches To Help Visually Impaired Kids

Black Dads Greet Students On First Day Of School

CNN Squad - Bakari Sellers, April Ryan, Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum

From April Ryan To Angela Rye: Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Cable news is a rough and tumble game of shade, wit and knowing your politics. That said, if anyone is going to share the screen with some of the most intelligent people on television, you better know what you are talking about. There are some folks who have laid down the law on television and now there are reports of an all-Black panelist show on CNN. Last week, Page Six reported CNN is considering a show with CNN contributors April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers. The buzz reportedly started after they all appeared on the network’s morning show, “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman.” A source told Page Six, “It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor. CNN is fast-tracking talks … to develop it into a stand-alone show. The early chatter is that it could start as a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.” All of that, combined with a tweet from Angela Rye on Tuesday morning, got the hashtag #SquadCNN as Twitter's top trending topic in a possible allusion to a name for the show. https://twitter.com/angela_rye/status/1161238824653066241?s=12 Twitter has been sounding off with one user writing, "I enjoyed this. Enjoying the #squadcnn keep it up. Wait wait wait you almost let it out this morning @angela_rye and on the receiving end was @AprilDRyan but y’all quenched it really fast too. Enjoyed the show this morning. Cheers!!" https://twitter.com/essien733/status/1161245630938923008?s=20 To be honest, CNN is a bit late. Black folks have been slaying cable news for years. Whether it is fact-checking on Trump, reminding people of the legacy of Barack Obama, or shutting down pure ignorance, they are the voices for many of us. It has been a pleasure to see them lay down the law with grace and class. Most importantly, it is crucial that there are people who are doing the work to deliver the truth, especially in a time when the truth is easily dismissed by a president who functions very close to a  dictator and demonizes the press. They are documenting history, holding people accountable and making sure the record is corrected in 2018, even in the face of blatant lies. April Ryan, Joy-Ann Reid, Abby Phillip, Symone Sanders, Angela Rye, Yamiche Alcindor, Nina Turner, Keith Boykin, Bakari Sellers are the journalists, correspondents and commentators we need in 2019 and beyond. See some of their greatest and most epic cable TV moments below:

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Helps Teacher Facing Financial Setbacks Buy School Supplies was originally published on newsone.com

