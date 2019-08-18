CLOSE
Lizzo , Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill in studio

Lizzo Urban Decay Coachella Prep

Source: Alexx Mayo / Courtesy of Urban Decay Cosmetics

I know i’m late, I am just getting hip to the Lizzo Sound and I am looking forward to what she drops next.

Soon as I get hip she is on fire with a possible feature from Justin TImberlake.

Also If you look closely you will see Meek Mill In background of studio blowing his nose.

Could this be Lizzo, Justin Timberlakeand Meek Milly

all on one song.

Check out the video JT Teased and Follow me @deuceonair

#focus

View this post on Instagram

Lizzo flames, brb

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

http://thesource.com/2019/08/17/is-a-lizzo-justin-timberlake-and-meek-mill-collaboration-coming/

Lizzo , Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill in studio was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

