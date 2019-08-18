Lizzo , Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill in studio

I know i’m late, I am just getting hip to the Lizzo Sound and I am looking forward to what she drops next.

Soon as I get hip she is on fire with a possible feature from Justin TImberlake.

Also If you look closely you will see Meek Mill In background of studio blowing his nose.

Could this be Lizzo, Justin Timberlakeand Meek Milly

all on one song.

