Idris Elba, LeBron James, Rosario Dawson & More Star In New ‘NBA 2K20’ MyCareer Mode Trailer

NBA 2K’s MyCareer mode has always managed to keep players intrigued with its expansive story and in-depth gameplay. 2K announced a colossal move partnering with SpringHill Entertainment who will also be working on the games latest iteration of the fan-favorite game mode.

Today (August 19) during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox show live from Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, NBA 2K20 revealed its latest trailer alongside partnership announcement. The new story dubbed “When The Lights Are Brightest,” features a star-studded cast this time around featuring Hollywood actors, media personalities and athletes.

Idris Elba plays a basketball coach, Rosario Dawson is your character’s adviser, Thomas Middleditch as your agent. Rounding out the cast is LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Ernie Hudson, Mark Cuban, Lamorne Morris, Scottie Pippen, and even Jaleel White.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Hollywood Bron has been working overtime. Founded in 2015, James and Carter’s media production company SpringHill Entertainment has been putting in work with the 2K20’s MyCareer mode being its latest project. With them, onboard, they aim to deliver an “even more authentic and emotive story.”

Maverick spoke about the story of When The Lights Are Brightest in a press release:

“The story of ‘When The Lights Are Brightest’ in NBA 2K20 reflects the story of today’s modern athletes. From dealing with the pressures of fame, demands on and off the court, and outside influences, athletes face a tremendous amount of obstacles. SpringHill Entertainment exists to tell compelling stories and in this case, we were able to draw on our own experiences with LeBron and other athletes to create a narrative that’s authentic and a bit of a peek behind the curtain. Fans of NBA 2K20 are going to be amazed at the level of detail we were able to get to in this film.”

Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing at NBA 2K added:

“An entire film made entirely of video game scenes has never been done in this way before. We decided to partner with SpringHill Entertainment because as an athlete-led production company, they authentically understand basketball culture and created a totally unique cinematic experience that encapsulates the reality facing the game’s next prospects. What we were able to accomplish in this year’s MyCAREER mode is an example of what’s ‘NEXT’ in moviemaking and in gaming.”

NBA 2K20 fans will be able to get a headstart and create their MyCareer character when the demo goes live 3:01 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Your progress will carry over when the game is globally released September 6 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and Windows PC.

You can step into the trailer for ‘When The Lights Are Brightest’ below.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K20

