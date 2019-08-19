Is YBN Cordae a true 90s kid? We caught up with the DMV rapper to challenge him to a game testing his knowledge of the golden age. Press play below to see how he did.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

See Also: YBN Cordae Switches Flows Effortlessly During Freestyle, Funk Flex Very Impressed

See Also: Maryland‘s YBN Cordae Talks BET Performance, New Album “Lost Boy,” + More [VIDEO]

See Also: Rico Nasty & YBN Cordae Makes The XXL Freshman Class List

YBN Cordae Puts His 90s Knowledge To The Test [Exclusive Video] was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: