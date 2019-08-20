CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DMX Proposed To His Girlfriend, Again [Video]

Guess you can propose to your fiancee twice.

DMX at House of Blues Chicago on May 4, 2019

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN

DMX re-proposed to his longtime girlfriend. Apparently, Dark Man X has broken up with Desiree Lindstrom, but he asked for her hand in marriage, again, during a party for their kid.

Reports TMZ:

The Dog recommitted to his most recent baby mama, Desiree Lindstrom, this weekend at their son Exodus’ 3rd birthday party at Sky Zone. It’s kinda funny and super sweet … X turned a same-day breakup into a renewed engagement. And, she said yes!!!

Check out the vid … DMX tells a crowd of friends and fam that he and Desiree had just broken up that same day, which is why she was wearing her engagement ring around her neck.

He gets a little choked up before getting on bended knee and whipping out a new engagement ring, complete with a case and everything. Like they say, X gon’ give it to ya.

Desiree accepts his proposal anew, and they kiss and pose for pictures. Clearly they’re back together … and back on to get married (we think). Sources tell us DMX and Desiree have been engaged for nearly 4 years now, about half of their 8-year relationship.

You might have seen X at Desiree’s bachelorette party on VH1’s Black Ink Crew. Yeah, we were confused about the venue, the Black Ink Tattoo shop in Harlem, too.

View this post on Instagram

#onelove #exodusparents #partytime

A post shared by Desiree Lindstrom 🐾 (@desi123love) on

DMX Proposed To His Girlfriend, Again [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close