Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab

Here we go again. Prepare to battle all the sneaker bots come the Fall...

Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 : Day Four

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

It’s happening again.

Revered fashion designer and artist Virgil Abloh is dropping another Off-White Nike collaboration which is sure to have hypebeasts and collectors cursing the sneaker gods for all the L’s taken on its release date.

The latest Nike silhouette to get the Off-White makeover is the Nike Dunk Low which will feature some extra laces draped on the sneaker’s base to go along with the ones securing the tongue of the kicks. Like his other Off-White remixes, the Dunks will also feature the Off-White stamps and signature zip tags that accompany all his releases.

Though there are three colorways of the Off-White Dunk Lows rumored to drop come October, Virgil only posted the pine green and white colorway with the pink laces on them.

1 of 3⁣ @off____white c/o nike

Are y’all going to be copping these for the love or for the flip come October? Let us know.

Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

