Tekashi is worried about his family being targeted by gang retaliation for his upcoming testimony in court.
via TMZ
It’s just about time for Tekashi 6ix9ine to pay the piper, testifying in open court against his alleged kidnappers … while knowing full well it could make his family members targets of gang retaliation.
The rapper — who’s currently incarcerated on federal racketeering charges — is expected to testify next month about the kidnapping and assault he claims he fell victim to in 2018. Cops arrested a suspect in the case, who pled not guilty, and also claims Tekashi made up the whole thing.
Dope or Nope Showcase Presented By Metro By T-Mobile Artist Lineup!
Dope or Nope Showcase Presented By Metro By T-Mobile Artist Lineup!
1. Dope or Nope Showcase Presented By Metro By T-Mobile Artist LineupSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 14
2. MONTANA TOO PRETTYSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 2 of 14
3. AmberSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 3 of 14
4. BAE BAE SAVOSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 4 of 14
5. TRAV THE SHOOTASource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 5 of 14
6. CONNIE SUNSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 6 of 14
7. DRE WALTONSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 7 of 14
8. KING TIFFSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 8 of 14
9. EDDY RD ANTSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 9 of 14
10. JAY WELLSSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 10 of 14
11. KING L.O.E.Source:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 11 of 14
12. NICK SAMPSSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 12 of 14
13. Ms. ClaettoSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 13 of 14
14. PRESSPLAY MJSource:@ACThePlug | Radio One Digital 14 of 14
Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears For Family’s Safety As He Prepares To Testify Next Month was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com