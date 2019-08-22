CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Booger Sugar Blues: Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The long arm of the law always spills the tea.

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession in New Hampshire.

According to CBS Boston, Chung got indicted back on August 8.

Documents released Thursday show Chung was indicted on Aug. 8 for the incident, which police say took place on June 25 in Meredith.

Meredith Police said they were called to Chung’s home on a “call for service.”

“During the course of the call, the police obtained evidence which has led to the current charges being filed,” Meredith Police said.

Guess Robert Kraft couldn’t get this case sealed, eh?

No word on exactly how much booger sugar Chung was caught with.

But c’mon son.

Booger Sugar Blues: Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close