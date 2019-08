According to WSBTV, police found Dr. Marsha Edwards, 58, Christopher Edwards Jr., 24, and Erin Edwards, 20. family dead in Vinings town home Wednesday. Police believe their deaths were from an apparent murder-suicide, by the mother Marsha Edwards.

Marsha Edwards is the ex-wife of well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr. Christopher Edwards. Friends, family, and neighbors are in complete shock and say they never saw any other this coming. Police are still investigating this horrific tragedy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9: