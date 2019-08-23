Travis Scott’s story is about be told on the big screen. It looks like he has a project slotted with the world’s most popular subscription-based media service.
As spotted on Complex the Houston, Texas native hinted that he has a full-length visual on the way. Earlier today he took to his Instagram account to tease the release. “GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT. . !!!MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092” he wrote. The post was a photo of some VHS tapes fully outfitted with the artwork sleeves.
Shortly after the announcement a crew started outfitting the Movie Exchange location with posters of Look Mom I Can Fly. Fans arrived within minutes.
Upon further investigation of the VHS promotional piece all signs point to the film documenting the making of Cactus Jack’s Astroworld album. The copy reads “JOIN TRAVIS SCOTT AND THE RAGERS ON A ROLLERCOASTER RIDE TO ASTROWORLD. TAPE INCLUDES NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE INCLUDING THE MAKING OF “ASTROWORLD” THE ALBUM – EARLY FATHERHOOD – THE FOUNDING OF CATCUS JACK THE LABEL – EXCLUSIVE TOUR FOOTAGE & MUCH MORE.”
Look Mom I Can Fly will premiere on Netflix August 28.
Photo: WENN.com
A Travis Scott Netflix Documentary Is On The Way [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com