That’s All Folks: HBO Announces ‘Ballers’ 5th Season Will Be Its Last

The Rock will be quite alright though, he was announced as the top-paid actor of 2019.

HBO’s dramedy Ballers which was described as many as Entourage meets Arli$$, is coming to an end. The cable network announced that the show’s fifth season premiering this Sunday (August 25) will be the last one.

The show’s final season follows Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) and his former partner Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry) as they go on separate paths. Spencer is lured out of retirement after getting an offer that is too hard to refuse. His crazy ex-partner Joe is still going strong at Sports X alongside his new business associate Lance (Russell Brand).

The Rock confirmed the sad news via his Instagram account thanking fans for faithfully tuning in for the past four seasons. He thanked viewers for making Ballers the highest-rated show on the network and that his heart “is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season.”

The show also starred John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Donovan W. Carter and more. It was also a favorite of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. We can assume this news isn’t sitting too well with her at the moment. The Rock will be quite alright though, he was announced as the top-paid actor of 2019.

