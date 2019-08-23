Jeezy Drops His Last Def Jam Album ‘TM104: The Legend of The Snowman’ [Listen]

It’s been a long and illustrious career for Jezzy and today he drops his last installment of his Thug Motivation saga and his final album, period… on Def Jam.

TM104: The Legend of The Snowman clocks in at 18-cuts deep with Jeezy calling on some heavyweight hitters to help him go out with a bang including The Bawse, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Ceelo Green and John Legend. Featuring production from D. Rich, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, and Lex Lugers amongst others, Jeezy’s Def Jam swan song of an album is sure to leave a lasting impression of his millions of fans.

No word on whether Jeezy will be starting his own label or signing with another established record company but we’re sure whatever he does he’ll still be keeping it as cold as can be.

Check out TM104: The Legend of The Snowman below and let us know your thoughts on his latest album.

