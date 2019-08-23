CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapsody’s 3rd LP ‘Eve’ Is Black Girl Magic In Audio Form [Listen] #Eve #Rapsody

The North Carolina rapper returns after taking two years off from her last full-length.

BET Experience Youth Program Presented By AEG

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Depending on when one hopped on the Rapsody train, during her time with her former group Kooley High or during her solo career mixtape run, you are well aware of her rhyming abilities. The North Carolina rapper is back with Eve, a collection of songs that embody the very spirit of Black Girl Magic, salute to @thepbg.

Rap gave the masses the album’s lead single “IBTIHAJ” featuring the talents of D’Angelo and The GZA, referencing Ibtihaj Muhammad, the Muslim sabre fencer who was the first to wear the traditional hijab during an Olympic event.

The rest of the 16-track album titles all feature names of important Black women figures throughout history such as Nina Simone, Serena Williams, Sojourner Truth, Michelle Obama and more. And not that we need to say this nor do we usually offer opinions so freely on a report, but Rapsody is RAPPING on this project.

There are some dope guests on the album to go along with the aforementioned, including one of Hip-Hop’s most important women voices.

Check out the streams of Eve below.

Photo: Getty

Rapsody’s 3rd LP ‘Eve’ Is Black Girl Magic In Audio Form [Listen] #Eve #Rapsody was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close