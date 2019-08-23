CLOSE
Test
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
Getting a little work done on the weekend
5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are…
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…
Solo traveler in Krakow
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
A$AP Rocky Still Being Held In Sweden Prison…
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich…
Delusional Black Trump Worshiper Wonders: ‘Are People Of…
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…
Morgan State Student Found Shot Dead In His…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Aretha Franklin’s Estate Supports Fund For Cancer Research

The Aretha Franklin Fund for Neuroendocrine Cancer Research will explore the causes of pancreatic cancer to find a cure.

Late legendary songstress Aretha Franklin left an indelible mark on music and now a year after her death her loved ones are hoping that her legacy will have an impact in the realm of medicine. According to the Detroit Free Press, Franklin’s estate is backing a new research fund to find a cure for the rare form of pancreatic cancer that the singer battled with.

The initiative—named The Aretha Franklin Fund for Neuroendocrine Cancer Research—was established by the Boston-based Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation. Through the project, medical professionals will explore the causes of neuroendocrine tumors to find a cure. Leaders of the initiative hope to raise $300,000 by 2020. “One of the characteristics of neuroendocrine tumors is that they can appear anywhere in the body — most commonly in the pancreas, small intestines and lungs — and they present very differently,” Elyse Gellerman, CEO, NETRF told the news outlet. “So while we do have treatments and approaches that physicians can use, we don’t have cures for every patient. That’s why the research we fund is so important.”  Gellerman added that NETRF is seeking support from individuals and companies in the music industry as well as corporate sponsors.

Members of Franklin’s family say that this initiative is an impactful way to honor her legacy and help others who are going through the same battle. “The Aretha Franklin Family is honored to partner with the NETRF to help raise funding for education and research of this devastating disease that takes our loved ones much too soon,” Franklin’s niece Sabrina Owens said in a statement. “We encourage her friends, fans, and supporters to consider contributing to this cause, until such time as we can eradicate NETs. We believe this is possible. Become a Believer and join us in this effort!”

Aretha Franklin was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2010. She succumbed to her battle with the disease on August 16, 2018. There is a major need for research surrounding neuroendocrine tumors as they affect 171,000 people in the U.S. and there remains a lack of information regarding the causes.

SEE ALSO:

Pancreatic Cancer Has Been A Major Killer Of Black People

Beyoncé And Jay Z Help Raise $6M For Organization Focused On Cancer Research

Celebs who support Jay-Z's NFL deal - DJ Khaled, Stephen A. Smith, Cardi B

Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

7 photos Launch gallery

Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

Continue reading Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

Jay-Z has been in a media firestorm ever since the rapper announced his new business partnership with the NFL. The Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was accused of actively working to prevent Colin Kaepernick from being in the NFL, and said he thought people should move beyond kneeling toward "actionable items." Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team. Several people have blasted Jay-Z like Shaun King, Jemele Hill and Carolinas Panthers Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling. However, there are some folks who still have Jay's back. See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' In case you missed it, TMZ reported that "Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us ... Jay is going to have a 'significant ownership interest' in an NFL team. As for which team ... we're not being told, but we are told 'it is going to happen in the near future.'" Allegedly, he has wanted to become a part-owner "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL." However, the site also claims he cannot manage players, "Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation." Reid blasted the rapper and the move. “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin," Reid said. "And now he’s going to be a part-owner ... It’s kind of despicable." https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978 He continued: "He's capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin's back, get paid to do it ... I don't have words." https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1162556518727913472 On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!" See the post below: https://twitter.com/Kaepernick7/status/1161758390999298049   Scroll down to see some of Jay-Z's supporters below.

Aretha Franklin’s Estate Supports Fund For Cancer Research was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close