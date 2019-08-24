CLOSE
Lil Uzi Vert Promises To Pay Temple University Student’s Tuition

The big-hearted gesture comes with some rules, however.

Lil Uzi Vert seen performing at Coachella weekend 2 Day 3

Source: WENN.com / WENN

A student at Temple University took a bold step in asking Lil Uzi Vert to pay his college tuition and the North Philadelphia rapper seems like he’s going to do just that. In a video captured on social media, Uzi said he’ll take care of the kid’s $90,000 tuition but only if he proves he’s an actual student.

The Blast reports:

The “Money Longer” rapper was strolling through a department store with massive security guards in Philidelphia, PA when one student approached the rapper and took his shot.

“Uzi, what’s good, brah?” The fan called out to the artist as he filmed the interaction with his phone. “Can you pay for my college tuition?”

That question caused Uzi to stop and immediately turn back and ask the student, who has now been identified as Raheel Ahmad, how much tuition costs.

“90 grand. I go to Temple, bro,” Raheel replied to the hip-hop artist.

The rapper stated that he could pay for that but not without conditions.

Uzi asked Raheel for his Instagram handle and told him that in order to get the money, he would have to send proof that he was actually a student.

Check out the exchange in the clip below. And good on Lil Uzi Vert for giving back too. Salute.

View this post on Instagram

Wow @liluzivert @bigassheel

A post shared by Zachariah Ahmad (@zachariahahmad) on

Photo: WENN

Lil Uzi Vert Promises To Pay Temple University Student’s Tuition was originally published on hiphopwired.com

