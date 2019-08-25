CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Astronaut Denies Claim She Allegedly Committed What Would Be The First Crime In Space

A massive red dwarf consuming planets within it's range.

Stocktrek Images/Tomasz Dabrowski

NASA is investigating an allegation that astronaut Anne McClain improperly accessed the bank account of her estranged wife, Summer Worden, from the International Space Station. Worden brought the complaint to the Federal Trade Commission, accusing McClain of identity theft. McClain says there is “no truth” to the claims.

According to a report by the New York Times, Worden asked her bank what locations her account had been accessed from. The bank told her the account had been accessed by a computer network registered to NASA.

Astronaut Denies Claim She Allegedly Committed What Would Be The First Crime In Space was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close