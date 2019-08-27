CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” At The 2019 Video Music Awards [VIDEO]

Lizzo performs on the Today Show

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Lizzo made sure that her first-ever MTV Video Music Award performance would be a memorable one.

The Cuz I Love You singer brought a huge inflatable booty to the VMAs stage Monday with a high-energy mash-up performance of her smash single “Truth Hurts,” and “Good As Hell.” Want proof that overnight success doesn’t happen overnight? Both songs originally came out in 2016.

In the middle of her performance, Lizzo paused the show to make a point on body-positivity and the importance of loving who you are, always. “I’m tired of the bulls**t…It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back. So I want to take the opportunity right now to just feel good as hell, because you deserve to feel good as hell!”

Go Lizzo! The Houston native is set to kick off the second leg of her Cuz I Love You Too tour on September 7. Just last week she revealed a “Truth Hurts” remix featuring DaBaby.

Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” At The 2019 Video Music Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close