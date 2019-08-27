Via NBC 10: Meek Mill, the Philadelphia rapper who spent 12 years fighting for criminal justice reform amid his protracted legal battle over probation violations, spoke to fans on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge. All other charges were dropped.

The Common Pleas Court Judge Tuesday morning agreed to let Mill plead guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office dropped all other charges against him.

This ends a years-long process of Meek Mill battling with the legal justice system. It has created a widespread outcry for criminal reform, and he’s become a high-profile advocate.

#MeekFreed: Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Comes To An End; Pleads Guilty To Gun Charge was originally published on boomphilly.com

Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted 2 hours ago

