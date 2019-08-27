CLOSE
Wendy Williams Reveals Details About Her Estranged Husband’s Child Out Of Marriage

The mistress allegedly gave birth in March.

Wendy Williams has been a hot topic for months but recently she’s had no issue talking about the drama in her life. However, for the first time, she is giving details about the child her estranged husband Kevin Hunter had out of marriage.

In an interview with The New York Times, Williams said, “Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with. … I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

“She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone (sic) college,” the site wrote.

Love B. Scott received a cease and desist letter from Wendy’s lawyers, asking to remove the story that her husband had another woman pregnant and she was filing for divorce. The letter stated, “Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your ‘sources’, even if not specifically enumerated herein.”

The letter was a bizarre twist considering the daytime TV diva has made a career out of talking about other people.

Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child in March, which was supposedly the breaking point for Williams to file for divorce.

But there is another affair Williams hasn’t addressed. Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, graphically alleged on the podcast “unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He also accused Hunter of abuse. Hunter’s attorney has denied all allegations.

The details about Hunter’s new baby came a few weeks after Williams admitted she didn’t have a prenup agreement with him.

In an interview with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM, Williams said, “I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody.”

New Jersey, which is where the couple made their home, is considered an equitable division state. Therefore, their marital assets “are divided in such a manner determined to be fair — but not necessarily equal — by the courts,” according to Riker.com. Her husband could receive half or maybe less but it will certainly be significant considering the role he has played in her career.

SEE ALSO:

Was Justice Really Served? Civil Rights Attorneys React To Firing Of Eric Garner’s Killer 5 Years Later

Meek Mill’s 12-Year Gun And Drug Case Is Officially Over

Wendy Williams Reveals Details About Her Estranged Husband's Child Out Of Marriage

