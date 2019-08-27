CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest Engagement Video

P.Diddy Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012 at VIP Room Theatre

Source: Foc Kan / Getty

Can we say winning? Cassie has a new baby & a new hubby!

The preggo mama not only has just shared a peek at her growing belly with us but, also shared that she’s engaged.

See Also: Cassie Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Bump

Cassie posted the ABSOLUTE cutest western style engagement video. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest Engagement Video was originally published on 92q.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close