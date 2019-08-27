CLOSE
Entertainment News
CONGRATS: Cassie Gets Engaged To Alex Fine [VIDEO]

Congrats to Cassie and Alex Fine they are now officially engaged! See how Alex popped the question below!

Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

CONGRATS: Cassie Gets Engaged To Alex Fine [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

