50 Cent Tells The Emmy’s To “Kiss His Black A**” While Boasting ‘Power’ Ratings

50 Cent has no love for The Emmy Awards, and it clearly showed in the rappers latest Instagram post. While flexing about his show Power’s ratings by sharing a recent press release, the G-Unit general used the opportunity to take a shot at The Emmys.

In the post’s caption, the notorious debt collector told the awards show to kiss his Black a**. He also made sure to plug his two current businesses at the same time.

“The EMMY’s can kiss my black ass in slow motion,” he wrote. “Fuck em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.

Fif’s disdain for The Emmys for Power’s lack of Emmy nominations is nothing new. While speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, the “Wanksta” rapper claimed race was a significant factor.

“I like to say it’s racial. That’s the easy way to get out of things. People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people.”

According to STARZ, Power’s season six premiere was watched by 2.3 million total viewers and was the most-watched scripted premium cable series premiere of the summer. According to Nielsen Social Ratings and ListenFirst Interest Score, the show was also the #1 most social series of the night. We are sure fans complaining on Twitter about 50 Cent ditching the original version of “Big Rich Town” for a remix feat. Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie helped those numbers.

We expect Power to continue to do big numbers when the nine remaining episodes air. The show will go into hiatus with the five remaining episodes airing in 2020.

Bernard Beanz Smalls

