Reebok Dropping Swarovski Crystal Laced Sneaker Via Amazon and Google Home

Reebok is rolling out an all-new way to cop an exclusive sneaker. Its “Sport The Unexpected” campaign finds the brand dropping an exclusive, Cardi B endorsed Club C via a new Amazon and Google Home skill.
Through September 7, consumers worldwide will be given the chance to win a pair limited-edition “Crystal Coated” Club C kicks that pay homage to Reebok’s “Nails” spot starring Cardi B.
Only 50 winners will get a Club C that’s been laced with hand-placed Swarovski crystals.
The instructions:
For a chance to win, simply follow the below:
- Start your journey by saying one of the below prompts:
- For Amazon say, “Alexa, open Reebok Sneaker Drop”
- For Google Home say, “Hey Google, open Reebok Sneaker Drop”
- Come back to the skill on 9/7 between 10 AM and 12 PM EST to enter by saying
- For Amazon say, “Hey Alexa, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won”
- For Google Home say, “Hey Google, ask Reebok Sneaker Drop if I won”
- Officially enter into the drop by saying the passcode “Get my Club C’s”
Find out more info over at www.reebok.com/us/reebok-sneaker-drop.
Check out detailed photos of Reebok’s “Crystal Coated” Club C below.
Gonna hurt to catch L’s via Alexa, though.
