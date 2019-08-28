CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In One Eye After Champagne Cork Accident [PHOTO]

The Visionary Honours - Arrivals

Source: Phil Lewis/WENN.com / WENN

Theo Campbell, who stars in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, is opening up about a seriously horrible accident that ended up leaving him blind in one eye.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed on Tuesday, with a bandage covering his right eye alongside girlfriend Kaz Crossley.

Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated,” the reality star wrote before revealing exactly what happened and why he has a bandage covering his eye.

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye,” the reality star wrote. He did not specify when the accident took place, but went on to share that his eye split in half as a result of a champagne cork. He was vacationing in Ibiza, Spain at the time that this all went down.

Despite the  unexpected and unfortunate circumstances, Campbell is still keeping a positive attitude.

“I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things,” he wrote before thanking his girlfriend for staying by his side throughout the whole ordeal. “Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe. If anyone knows where [cool eye patches are sold] let me know.”

