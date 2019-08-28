CLOSE
White News Anchor Issues Apology After Comparing Black Co-Anchor to a Gorilla

"I know it was wrong and I am so sorry."

A white news anchor on KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City has apologized to viewers after stating that her Black colleague looks like a gorilla.

Alex Housden issued an official statement noting that her comments were inconsiderate and inappropriate towards her co-anchor, Jason Hackett.

“I understand how much I hurt you out there and how much I’ve hurt you,” Housden said to Hackett. “I love you so much, and you have been one of my best friends for the past year and a half. And I would never do anything on purpose to hurt you. And I love our community and I want you all to know, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for what I said. I know it was wrong and I am so sorry.”

Following Housden’s apology, Hackett took some time to speak to the people of the Oklahoma City community, letting them know that he did forgive Housden and they were in fact best friends.

“I do accept your apology and I do appreciate your apology,” he said, adding that Housden “is one of my best friends… It cut deep for me and it cut deep for a lot of you in the community.”

Hackett said he wants this to be a teachable moment to everyone watching.

