Serena Williams’ Limited Edition US Open T-Shirts Sell Out In A Day

We all love Serena Williams for her athleticism, breaking barriers in sports for women and most of all her strength and resilience through it all! While the beauty has proven that she is a force on the court, she has also been dominating off the court. From investing into Mayvenn Hair, developing a cosmetics line and even creating her very own clothing line, everything she touches turns to gold.

The star is living up to the hype with the release of her limited-edition US Open merchandise. In true Serena fashion, our fave played exceptionally well on the court, defeating Maria Sharapova, but she also took a major win in the fashion department!

The tennis phenom released two trendy t-shirt styles to celebrate her US Open debut. One of the styles pay homage to the New York City Subway line featuring letters and numbers including S, W, 2 and 3 that stand for train lines. We have to admit, this is such a chic way to get ready for her matches during the tournament- and fans definitely agree!

The $45.00 subway-inspired t-shirt has already sold out in a matter of 24 hours. That’s quite the accomplishment for the star! We can’t say that we’re surprised though. The mogul posted a photo to promote her new styles rocking trendy snakeskin shorts, the sold-out t-shirt and a Balenciaga black graffiti purse. Captioning the photo, “Ready in NY for the US Open. I’m on tonight. Don’t forget to pick up your limited edition @serena NYC tee. Let’s go,” fans like ourselves couldn’t wait to add this style to our closets.

While there is no word on if the star will be re-releasing this style in a tee or tank top, fans and fashion lovers can also grab the Liberty style. Available in various sizes, the stylish white tank top features one of NYC’s popular monuments, Lady Liberty in tan detailing. Priced at $42, this basic tank can easily serve a look from day-to-night.

This is such a major money move for the star and we look forward to seeing what she has up her sleeve next!

Will you be adding Serena merchandise to your closet? Let us know in the comments down below!

Serena Williams’ Limited Edition US Open T-Shirts Sell Out In A Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com