QUIZ: Which Fairy Tale Are You?

Princess Tiana's Official Induction Into The Disney Princess Royal Court

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Fairy Tales are all the rage these days. It’s as they’re playing on the fact that millennials love Nostalgia.

Over the past couple of years, live action remakes of our favorite DIsney tales have taken over the box office. Stories like Alice In Wonderland and The Jungle Book have been introduced to a whole new audience, thanks to their remakes.

In a year or so, another Disney do-over is set to change the way young kids view fairy tales forever. The Little Mermaid Live Action remake is shifting the culture in a major way. Firstly, Ariel is being played by beautiful, Black young Queen Halle Bailey, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda is behind the music, and comedian Awkwafina will take on the role of Scuttle the seagull.

 

Of course, folks had lots to say about the multicultural cast. Especially the fact that Ariel is being played by a Black Woman. 

But who cares what the haters got to say. #ThatsOurAriel. The point of fairy tales is to imagine that you can be whatever you want to be — whether that be a living candle, or a genie. Which classic fairy tale story are you?

Take the quiz to find out. 

QUIZ: Which Fairy Tale Are You?

