Pardon the pun but Future is providing for our future. The Atlanta rapper is set to support several students trying to advance their education.

Last week the Trap legend paid a visit to Columbia High School in Atlanta. He and his artist Guap Tarantino surprised undergraduates with an unscheduled performance, specially designed merch and a check for $10,000 in the school’s name. The vibes must have inspired Future as he will continue to pay his blessings forward with a new initiative that will coincide with his new “Legendary Nights” tour.

Prospective students around the country can now enter to win a college scholarship in the amount of $2000.00 via his FreeWishes College Scholarship. 17 scholarships will be awarded in total and gifted at each tour stop. Along with the scholarship, lucky recipients will also receive 2 tickets to the Legendary Nights Tour and an exclusive “I Am A Dreamer” sweatshirt.

Students interested in applying for the grant must follow FreeWishes’ social media feed (@freewishesfoundation) and submit a 500 word essay detailing “How Receiving This Scholarship Would Be A Dream Come True” to info@freewishes.org by noon of each tour date. For more information you can visit FreeWishes.org

Photo: Bernard Smallz

Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop Of His New Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted August 30, 2019

Also On Hot 107.9: