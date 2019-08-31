CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Didn’t Make It To The Made In America Festival? Watch It Here [Stream]

2018 Made In America - Day 2

Source: Zachary Mazur / Getty

The Made In America Festival returns for its fifth year to the city of Philadelphia, and once again will provide fans an opportunity to witness the festivities without having to actually be on the grounds. The MIA festival will be live streamed and we have them laid out for you courtesy of TIDAL.

The streaming service has been providing an inside look at the festival since its inception and this year’s stacked lineup has a lot to offer over the next two days. The MIA festival kicks off today (August 31) at 2:00PM EST with four stages delivering the likes of Madlib and Freddie Gibbs, Prince George’s County, Md. act IDK, Buddy, Roddy Riccch, Jorja Smith and many others with Cardi B closing out the first night at 9:30PM EST.

For day two, the show gets going at 2:00PM EST with Lil Tecca, Megan Thee Stallion, Kaytranada, Lizzo, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert and more with Travis Scott closing it out at 9:30PM EST.

Keep your eyes peeled for the acts you want to see by way of the schedule below and then find the stage links as well. Learn more by following this link.

Made In America Festival

Source: MIA / MIA

Photo: Getty

Didn’t Make It To The Made In America Festival? Watch It Here [Stream] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close