Brother Of Gymnast Simone Biles Arrested For Murder

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is an active member of the U.S. Army stationed in Georgia where he was arrested.

The brother of celebrated gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested for the murder of three people, facing a number of charges. Tevin Biles-Thomas, an active member of the U.S. Army, was arrested in Georgia and faces extradition to Ohio.

NBC News reports:

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia in the Dec. 31 shooting at an Airbnb property, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The statement said an “uninvited group” entered the house and “an altercation ensued” with the invited guests that led to gunfire.

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Biles-Thomas is facing 15 charges, according to an indictment filed in Cuyahoga County Court.

He is charged with two counts of murder, one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felonious assault for each of the people he is accused of killing.

Biles did not provide comments on the state of affairs for her brother.

